POLICE: 14-year-old boy identified as suspect school bus shooting
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say a 14-year-old boy has been identified as a suspect in Thursday’s shooting on a Pitt County school bus.
The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. as the bus was leaving South Central High School. Police said a 16-year-old boy was treated for a gunshot graze to the buttocks.
Officers say they will be meeting today with the Office of Juvenile Justice today about charges in the case.
The shooting wasn’t reported until 6:00 p.m. when the victim went to ECU Health Medical Center. Police say they’re still investigating why there was a delay in the shooting being reported.
