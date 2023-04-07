POLICE: 14-year-old boy identified as suspect school bus shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say a 14-year-old boy has been identified as a suspect in Thursday’s shooting on a Pitt County school bus.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. as the bus was leaving South Central High School. Police said a 16-year-old boy was treated for a gunshot graze to the buttocks.

Officers say they will be meeting today with the Office of Juvenile Justice today about charges in the case.

The shooting wasn’t reported until 6:00 p.m. when the victim went to ECU Health Medical Center. Police say they’re still investigating why there was a delay in the shooting being reported.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.