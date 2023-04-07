Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

No injuries in crash that shut down Winterville intersection

Police said no one was injured in this crash.
Police said no one was injured in this crash.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy road in Winterville was shut down after a tractor-trailer broadsided a van this morning.

The crash happened at Highway 11 and Davenport Farm Road.

It involved a flatbed tractor-trailer and a van owned by Primp My Pump, a dog grooming service.

Winterville police said no one was injured in the accident that closed down the intersection for more than an hour.

There were no dogs in the van at the time of the accident and police didn’t immediately say who was at fault.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyman, Bell, Kirkpatrick
Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
A bullet hole can be seen in the side of a mobile home in Pitt County following a shooting...
Deputies investigating two people shot at Pitt County mobile home park
Joshua Boyd
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage
Robert Reid | Lan Rawls
Georgia man charged with murder of elderly Aulander woman, stabbing of caregiver
Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man

Latest News

Shooting
Second shooting this week kills Bertie County man
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and cooler air arriving today; Saturday soaker on tap
Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Suspect shoots 2 hostages after wounding California officer
First Alert Forecast for Friday, April 7th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Friday, April 7th at 4:30am