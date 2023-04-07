No injuries in crash that shut down Winterville intersection

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy road in Winterville was shut down after a tractor-trailer broadsided a van this morning.

The crash happened at Highway 11 and Davenport Farm Road.

It involved a flatbed tractor-trailer and a van owned by Primp My Pump, a dog grooming service.

Winterville police said no one was injured in the accident that closed down the intersection for more than an hour.

There were no dogs in the van at the time of the accident and police didn’t immediately say who was at fault.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.