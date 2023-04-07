New Bern’s Brimmer signs with Marshalltown CC (IA) basketball

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern boys basketball had its first signing under the current coaching staff Thursday afternoon at the high school.

Thousand-point scorer Will Brimmer signed with Marshalltown Community College in Iowa with hopes of earning a spot at a bigger school in a few seasons. He shared why he chose basketball over football for college.

“After football season, I was like dang I miss football so much. But after basketball season ended, I just sat and thought about it,” says Brimmer, “Like all the work I put into basketball. I was terrible at basketball when I first started. All the work I put into it. All the late-night practices. Blood, sweat, tears, everything. It is where my heart at. I just put too much into it to choose football, then not go where my heart is for real.”

Southside senior star Ka’Nyah O’Neal signed her letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon with Fayetteville State for college women’s basketball.

The 2,000 point scorer was instrumental to the Seahawks throughout her career.

