Nash County church vandalized on eve of Good Friday

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Members of an Eastern Carolina church got some troubling news on the eve of Good Friday - their church had been vandalized.

Nash County deputies are investigating what happened at Floods Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church outside of Bailey.

The pastor said five stained glass windows were broken out, a cross in the yard toppled, their mailbox ripped up, and damage was done to the lock on the front door.

He is not sure if the vandals used the mailbox or the cross to smash the windows. The church doesn’t believe anyone made it inside and that their insurance will cover the cost of repairs.

The church says the damage will not affect Easter Sunday services.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.