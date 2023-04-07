Advertise With Us
Greenville police investigating apparent accidental shooting on school bus

(wabi)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police say they’re investigating an accidental shooting on a school bus.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. this evening, Greenville Police responded to ECU Health Medical Center for the report of a 16-year-old male who was treated for a gunshot graze to the buttocks.

A preliminary investigation has revealed it happened at approximately 3:45 in the afternoon on a Pitt County school bus leaving South Central High School. At this point in time, it appears the teen was injured as a result of an accidental discharge and it was not a targeted incident. No other injuries were reported.

Greenville police are working with Pitt County Schools to identify and interview all involved. It is unclear at this time why there was a delay in reporting. The investigation is ongoing and additional updates will be provided as they become available.

