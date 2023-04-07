Advertise With Us
Edgecombe County teen charged with uploading child sexual assault image

Brenden England
Brenden England(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says a cyber tip led to the arrest of a teen for uploading a child sexual assault image to the internet.

Detectives served a warrant for 18-year-old Brenden England of Pinetops.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree exploitation of a minor and two counts of felony secret peeping.

England was given a $150,000 bond and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

