ECU football spring game a chance for the new guys to show what they have got on Saturday

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain or shine the ECU football team is still on to play their annual spring game on Saturday morning. The Pirates take the field for an 11 AM game and head coach Mike Houston says he’s pleased with how all the new guys have stepped up this spring.

“I saw a thing the other day that 90 percent of our offensive production was out there on Pro Day from last year so again you are a little unsure going into this,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “But as you sit here three weeks in, I feel very excited about our roster. It is not finalized yet. But I feel good about the pieces we do have here. I’m excited to see how everything finishes up.”

