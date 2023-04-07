Daughter speaks out after man is charged with murdering her mother in Bertie County

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - Fresh memorials can be seen outside the home where 80-year-old Lan Rawls died in February after she was stabbed to death and her caregiver, 62-year-old Rochelle Harrell suffered critical injuries from also being stabbed.

“I had prepared myself for it to be a long haul and to prepare myself to say, what if we never find this person,” said Cathy Lapid, Rawls’ daughter.

Now two months later, Robert Reid was arrested in Georgia and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, and attempted first-degree murder, as well as other felony charges.

“Well, I’m glad it’s all over, and I’m glad they got who it was because a lot of people was in fear for their life, and I’m glad that’s everything over,” said Stanley Lee, who lives in Aulander where the stabbings took place.

Lapid said there was no connection between her mother and Reid as she was in shock the suspect was found in another state.

“Not in a million years could you ever imagine something like this happening in Aulander, and so part of the reaction is shock and is trying to deal with digesting and processing this person was from Georgia, not even a part of our community,” said Lapid.

Even though there has been an arrest, she says there are still many questions.

“Just a lot of sadness and emotions that ya know why, we know the who, but now can we figure out the why, why did it have to happen, why,” said Lapid.

