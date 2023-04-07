Beirut Memorial closing for repairs

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville landmark is closing for repairs.

The Beirut Memorial Wall will be closed starting Monday until late July.

Camp Lejeune says the granite memorial has to be closed for water damage repairs, as well as adjusting the wall’s panels.

During the repairs, the memorial and an adjacent small parking lot will be closed, while the rest of the Lejeune Memorial Gardens will remain open.

The memorial was built to honor the Marines and sailors killed in the October 23, 1983 suicide truck bomb attack in Beirut, Lebanon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.