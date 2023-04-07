12th ranked ECU baseball team completes sweep of UCF in extra innings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 12th ranked ECU baseball team edged UCF 3-2 in 12 innings on Friday to complete a weekend conference sweep at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Justin Wilcoxen delivered the game winning walk-off hit to left with the bases loaded in the 12th. He extends his hitting streak to 15 games.

The game was delayed by rain in the 10th inning. It was misty and windy throughout the game and big hits were tough to come by. The Pirates had a number of chances to break the game open but left 19 runners on base and struck out 15 times in the game.

ECU got another quality start from Josh Grosz who went 6 innings allowing 2 runs on 4 hits with 7 strikeouts. Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman went 3.1 innings and allowed no runs on 2 hits in relief. Landon Ginn came in and closed it out with 2,2 innings of shutout baseball allowing 2 hits and striking out 5. The Knights struck out 14 times in the game.

The Pirates got down 2-0 and battled back in the 7th. Luke Nowak’s bunt would score Josh Moylan on an error to make it 2-1. Alec Makarewicz sacrificed in Jacob Starling to tie it at 2.

The Pirates beat the Knights for the sixth straight time. They are 24-8 after going 4-0 this week.

ECU is home again on Tuesday when they host Old Dominion and are home again next weekend when they welcome Cincinnati to town.

