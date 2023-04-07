Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

12th ranked ECU baseball sweeps Thursday doubleheader with Central Florida

Pirates put up 28 runs earning two conference victories
ECU baseball sweeps doubleheader with UCF
ECU baseball sweeps doubleheader with UCF(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 12th ranked ECU baseball team carried over the aggressive bats from Tuesday and swept a pair of games with Central Florida on Thursday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Pirates took game one 17-7 in 7 innings. A new league 10-run rule ended the game early. They also took game two 11-5. ECU racked up 30 hits in the doubleheader.

Alec Makarewicz went 4-for-4 in game one with two runs scored and four RBI. Lane Hoover had three hits, three runs, and drove in two. They got up 12-0 in game one.

Trey Yesavage improved to 5-0. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He allowed four runs on three hits with five strikeouts. The Pirates eventually walked it off with a wild pitch allowing Nate Chrismon to score the winning run.

ECU broke out the bats early in game two as well building up a 9-0 lead with 9 runs in the second inning.

A-Mak went three for four in game two, scoring three and driving in two. Joey Berini hit a two-run shot in the second. They batted around.

Carter Spivey improving to 3-1. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. Spivey allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts.

The Pirates are now 19-2 at home.

ECU goes for the sweep on Friday at noon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Boyd
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage
A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Hyman, Bell, Kirkpatrick
Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
A bullet hole can be seen in the side of a mobile home in Pitt County following a shooting...
Deputies investigating two people shot at Pitt County mobile home park

Latest News

ECU Pirates
ECU baseball series finale with UCF will be played at noon on Friday
Conley tops rival Rose baseball
D.H. Conley baseball tops rival J.H. Rose
D.H. Conley baseball tops rival J.H. Rose
D.H. Conley baseball tops rival J.H. Rose
WITN WOOD DUCKS