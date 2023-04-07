12th ranked ECU baseball sweeps Thursday doubleheader with Central Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 12th ranked ECU baseball team carried over the aggressive bats from Tuesday and swept a pair of games with Central Florida on Thursday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Pirates took game one 17-7 in 7 innings. A new league 10-run rule ended the game early. They also took game two 11-5. ECU racked up 30 hits in the doubleheader.

Alec Makarewicz went 4-for-4 in game one with two runs scored and four RBI. Lane Hoover had three hits, three runs, and drove in two. They got up 12-0 in game one.

Trey Yesavage improved to 5-0. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He allowed four runs on three hits with five strikeouts. The Pirates eventually walked it off with a wild pitch allowing Nate Chrismon to score the winning run.

ECU broke out the bats early in game two as well building up a 9-0 lead with 9 runs in the second inning.

A-Mak went three for four in game two, scoring three and driving in two. Joey Berini hit a two-run shot in the second. They batted around.

Carter Spivey improving to 3-1. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. Spivey allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts.

The Pirates are now 19-2 at home.

ECU goes for the sweep on Friday at noon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.