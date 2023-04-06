Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler and Wet Weather on the Way

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another borderline hot day but it comes to an end tonight. 70s and 60s are expected for most of the overnight before cooler air starts to arrive around sunrise. Front will be moving from north to south and areas along the Crystal Coast will have to wait the longest for the cooler air to arrive. Rain on Friday may be spotty with heavier rain stalling out along the I-95 corridor. Most see at least an off-and-on-again shower throughout the day.

Higher rain chances start to build in Friday night into Saturday. Widespread rain, some of it heavy, will continue all day long and into the night. By Sunday morning, rain starts to head out. Data still disagrees on the timing and amounts for Sunday, but by lunch on Easter, most if not all of the rain is expected to be out of here. Areas along and north of US 264 and 64 may see little to no rain on Easter. Crystal Coast and Outer Banks see rain the longest. 1-2″ is expected areawide Friday through Sunday with the potential for over 2″ in some areas.

Sunshine returns next week! We’ll start the week with highs in the 60s and overnight temperatures in the low 40s.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.