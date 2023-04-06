Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

WITN viewers may experience signal loss this evening

Our transmission tower is undergoing routine maintenance. You may experience signal disruption...
Our transmission tower is undergoing routine maintenance. You may experience signal disruption between 7pm and 730pm tonight.(mgn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over-the-air viewers may experience some loss of signal on Thursday evening as engineers perform routine maintenance on the Grifton transmission tower.

The maintenance, which will take place between 700pm and 730pm, will mean that engineers will have to reduce the broadcast signal to 25% of the normal power level. Full signal power should be restored by 730pm.

We apologize if this causes any inconvenience.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Boyd
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage
A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Hyman, Bell, Kirkpatrick
Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man

Latest News

The Washington Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing child. Justice...
MISSING: Washington police seek help to find child
Cape Lookout park rangers train for water rescues
Cape Lookout park rangers train for water rescues
PCC holds ribbon-cutting for new building
PCC holds ribbon-cutting for new building
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot increases to $414 million
Zach First Alert forecast 04-06-2023