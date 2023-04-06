Advertise With Us
Two teens charged after Lenoir County home broken into second time in less than a month

Zyshawn Smith
Zyshawn Smith(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say one of two teenagers charged with breaking into a Lenoir County home earlier this week did the same thing last month.

Deputies say Zyshawn Smith, 19, and a 14-year-old boy were arrested after a search in the Brothers Road area on Sunday.

Around 2:00 p.m. deputies were called to the home on Brothers Road for a breaking and entering in progress. The homeowner showed deputies surveillance video of the break-in which led to the arrest of Smith and the boy.

Smith was charged with breaking and/or entering, felony conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Deputies said the 14-year-old was charged with breaking and/or entering and felony conspiracy and is in custody at the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Ironically, the boy was charged on March 11th for breaking into the very same house, according to deputies.

