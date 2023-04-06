Subterranean water storage shows energy storage potential

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures in the 80s the past few days have many looking forward to summer. But with the arrival of summertime heat, our cooling bills will climb as fast as the temperatures. A new project undertaken by the scientists at the Lawrence Berkeley Lab and funded by the Department of Energy is attempting to decrease that cost by using underground aquifers as rudimentary batteries. Over the past decade, the focus of storing renewable energy has centered around batteries. The process of mining the minerals for these high capacity batteries is itself taxing on the environment. That reality, coupled with the 10 to 15 year battery lifespan, has many researchers looking for alternatives.

The idea centers around the high heat capacity of water and the effective insulation the ground provides. By heating water during the summer months and pumping it into a subterranean aquifer or holding cell, the heated water can be held until the colder winter months. From there, it can be pumped back under houses/buildings to provide a natural heat source and decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. During the winter months, another batch of water will be cooled and sent to a separate holding cell that will eventually be pumped back to houses/buildings during the hot summer months in order to provide cooling. Once the energy is transferred from the water to the structure, the water is then pumped back into the aquifer.

The process, called aquifer thermal energy storage (ATES), could go a long way in preventing heat-caused blackouts and reduce the number of deaths caused by heat. Its use of seasonal energy patterns (summer heat/winter chill) instead of daily energy patterns (wind and solar power) will also be immune to cloudy/calm weather. Current modelling data shows up to a 40% reduction in energy demand from houses hooked up to an ATES system.

“ATES does not need space compared with above-ground tank-based water or ice storage systems. ATES is also more efficient and can scale up for large community cooling or heating compared with traditional geothermal heat pump systems that rely on heat transfer with the underground earth soil,” added Tianzhen Hong, a co-author and senior scientist at the Building Technology and Urban Systems Division.

The biggest benefit of ATES is its efficiency projection. As we see climate change increase the extreme weather across the globe, the efficiency of the system will increase as hotter summers will provide more heat during the winter and vice versa. While still just in the early stages, many scientists believe this could be a game changer in the fight to protect our environment.

