Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Parents charged with murder after 5-year-old starved to death, police say

The parents of a 5-year-old girl were charged after she died from alleged child abuse.
By 19 News Digital Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities charged two parents with murder after their 5-year-old daughter died from starvation.

Police said 24-year-old Janicea Brooks and 32-year-old Collyn Green are being held responsible for the death of their daughter Kamryn Riley.

According to officials, Kamryn was dead for at least 48 hours and was already dead when she was brought to the hospital.

A prosecutor said Kamryn weighed just 21 pounds when she was taken to the hospital.

WOIO reports officers were sent to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for the 5-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. on March 22.

The girl was driven to the hospital from a home, which officials said was in deplorable conditions after an investigation.

Authorities said there were three of the girl’s siblings in the house.

The bond for the parents was set at $500,000 each.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Boyd
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage
A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Hyman, Bell, Kirkpatrick
Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man

Latest News

The shelter said it was clear Cinnamon and Felix had formed a strong bond and needed to be...
Goat and dog BFFs head to new forever home together: ‘It warms our hearts’
New playground equipment opens for Carteret Co. families
Ocean rescue officials expect a busy beach season along NC coast
Ocean rescue officials expect a busy beach season along NC coast
Robert White
Maintenance employee accused of bringing gun on school property
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall