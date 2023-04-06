Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Over 10 feet long, 500 lb. white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach

beach
beach(MGN)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A young white shark, over 10-feet-long washed ashore in North Myrtle Beach Monday night.

**WARNING: Below is a graphic picture of the shark provided by SCDNR after it was brought in to be examined**

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources removed the untagged shark from the shore and said she presented no threat to beachgoers, although white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina waters.

SCDNR biologist Bryan Frazier said the shark measured 10.5 feet long and although they did not weigh it, it was estimated to weigh around 500 pounds.

“There was no readily apparent cause of death, we took tissue samples and those have been sent for pathology, we will not know anything until those samples are processed,” said Frazier.

According to SCDNR, it’s not uncommon for large coastal sharks, whales, dolphins and sea turtles to become stranded on the shore when ill and/or injured, but a white shark stranding in South Carolina is unusual.

white shark, North Myrtle Beach
white shark, North Myrtle Beach(SCDNR)

SCDNR said in a statement the stranded white shark offers “SCDNR biologists and visiting scientists from Georgia Aquarium and Ripley’s Aquariums a rare opportunity to collect detailed data on one of our largest ocean predators.”

A necropsy performed by SCDNR revealed “nodules on the shark’s spleen but no conclusive cause of illness.”

SCDNR said its biologists are sending off tissue samples for further analysis to hopefully learn more.

North Myrtle Beach Police and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to the shark on the beach and called SCDNR.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Boyd
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage
A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Hyman, Bell, Kirkpatrick
Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man

Latest News

The Washington Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing child. Justice...
MISSING: Washington police seek help to find child
Cape Lookout park rangers train for water rescues
Cape Lookout park rangers train for water rescues
PCC holds ribbon-cutting for new building
PCC holds ribbon-cutting for new building
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot increases to $414 million
Zach First Alert forecast 04-06-2023