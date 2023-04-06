Advertise With Us
Ocean rescue officials expect a busy beach season along NC coast

An Ocean Isle Beach Rescue vehicle sits on the beach on March 5, 2023.
An Ocean Isle Beach Rescue vehicle sits on the beach on March 5, 2023.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Easter weekend is just days away and ocean rescue crews are urging safety as they anticipate one of the busiest beach seasons in years along the NC coast.

Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue lifeguards took to the stand on April first.

The town started its lifeguard season earlier than the usual Memorial Day weekend, as they see more and more traffic on Easter and spring break.

Atlantic Beach says lifeguards won’t fully take the stand until the beginning of May, but Fire Chief Mike Simpson says firefighters will patrol the shoreline during Easter weekend and spring break.

Both ocean rescue departments are urging everyone visiting the coast this season to brush up on their safety tips.

William Mathias, Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue says, “We met with the National Weather Service heading into the Easter weekend I just want to advise everybody we do have crews out there.”

Mike Simpson, Atlantic Beach Fire Chief says, “We had an overly abundant interest in and people want to be lifeguards this year which is good for us. Please pay attention to the water and use caution if people aren’t excellent swimmers then flotation is the key there and if you have small children make sure someone is keeping an eye on these kids and keeping them within reach.”

Mathias says the town of Emerald Isle has installed additional TV monitors playing a loop of a safety video in all public bathrooms along the beach strand.

