Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or church.(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy weighing 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces was surrendered at a medical center in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Social Services.

The agency said the baby was born on April 1 and was left at the Summerville Medical Center in Dorchester County under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or a church.

DSS took custody of the newborn and has placed him in a foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on May 11.

