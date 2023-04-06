New playground equipment opens for Carteret Co. families

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Families in Carteret County can enjoy two playgrounds that were just upgraded.

Families can enjoy the new slides, swings, climbing features, and safety railings at Eastern Park in Smyrna and Western Park in Cedar Point. The county says new artificial turf was also installed at both parks with high durability and ADA accessibility.

“We focused on creating a nonlinear design with equipment that would be unique, creative, and fun in order to attract more children and be more enjoyable for everyone,” said County Parks and Recreation Director Tina Purifoy. “We want our playgrounds to be a place for children to come together and learn from each other. Truly inclusive playgrounds encourage play which inspires mutual understanding, friendships, and a real sense of community.”

As an inclusive playground, the park system says the needs of all kids are aimed to be met so no one feels left out.

