New Life Christian Academy students in Rocky Mount charged with making threats

(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Two students at a Christian school in the east have been charged and expelled from school after authorities say they had communicated threats.

Wednesday a school resource officer from the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to New Life Christian Academy in reference to two students who they say had communicated threats. Both students were immediately removed from the classroom, interviewed, and expelled for the remainder of the year.

On Thursday police charged both with making a threat of mass violence on educational property.

New Life Christian Academy officials issued the following statement: “Psalm 46:1 God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in time of trouble. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved.”

