Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

NEIGHBOR: Two people shot in Pitt County community

A mobile home community outside of Grimesland.
A mobile home community outside of Grimesland.(Jacyn Abbott)
By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Neighbors say a quiet community here in the east was awoken by gunfire early Thursday morning.

Michelle Lynaugh who lives in Majette’s Mobile Home Park says this morning around 3:50 a.m., she heard a pounding on her door and then watched two men from her window walk to the end of her driveway and split.

By 4 a.m., Lynaugh says gunshots were being both in front and behind her home on Langley Drive outside of Grimesland.

“My boyfriend’s truck has two bullet holes in it. The front of our trailer home has a bullet in it.” Lynaugh says. “Thank God no one was hit inside the house.”

She says authorities responding to the neighborhood found “a boy that had evidently been shot in the head and another boy that was shot fell, and broke his arm.”

“Just one bad neighbor is all it takes. This is a really nice place to live. It’s quiet,” said Lynaugh.

WITN has contacted Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. According to Lee Darnell, they are aware of the situation but have made no comment.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Joshua Boyd
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
Crime scene tape is up around this home on Governor's Road.
NEW INFO: SBI assisting in Bertie County homicide probe
Hyman, Bell, Kirkpatrick
Three charged after drug raid in Kinston

Latest News

Cherry Point will conduct a live fire exercise with EOD personnel on Thursday, April 6
Cherry Point to hold live fire exercise
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: More mid 80s Thursday; Wet and cooler conditions to follow
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, April 6th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, April 6th at 4:30am
Camp Lejeune victims and advocates attend first status hearing
Camp Lejeune advocates speak at first status court hearing