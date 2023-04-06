NEIGHBOR: Two people shot in Pitt County community

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Neighbors say a quiet community here in the east was awoken by gunfire early Thursday morning.

Michelle Lynaugh who lives in Majette’s Mobile Home Park says this morning around 3:50 a.m., she heard a pounding on her door and then watched two men from her window walk to the end of her driveway and split.

By 4 a.m., Lynaugh says gunshots were being both in front and behind her home on Langley Drive outside of Grimesland.

“My boyfriend’s truck has two bullet holes in it. The front of our trailer home has a bullet in it.” Lynaugh says. “Thank God no one was hit inside the house.”

She says authorities responding to the neighborhood found “a boy that had evidently been shot in the head and another boy that was shot fell, and broke his arm.”

“Just one bad neighbor is all it takes. This is a really nice place to live. It’s quiet,” said Lynaugh.

WITN has contacted Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. According to Lee Darnell, they are aware of the situation but have made no comment.

