MISSING: Washington police seek help to find child

The Washington Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing child. Justice...
The Washington Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing child. Justice Wiggins, who is 12 years old was last seen at 600am this morning near Northwood Road in Washington.(washington nc police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington police are asking for help in funding a missing child.

Justice Wiggins, who is 12 years old, was last seen around 600am this morning near Northwood Road in Washington. He was wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He has a box-style haircut with faded sides. Justice is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Justice Wiggins may be can contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

