MISSING: Washington police seek help to find child

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington police are asking for help in funding a missing child.

Justice Wiggins, who is 12 years old, was last seen around 600am this morning near Northwood Road in Washington. He was wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He has a box-style haircut with faded sides. Justice is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Justice Wiggins may be can contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

