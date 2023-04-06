Advertise With Us
MCAS Cherry Point to hold live fire exercise

Cherry Point will conduct a live fire exercise with EOD personnel on Thursday, April 6
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine support squadron in the east is conducting a live fire exercise Thursday.

Marine Wing Support Squadron 271′s explosive ordinance disposal team will be conducting the exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

The training is set to take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Residents living on the base and in the surrounding area may hear occasional explosions from the exercise.

Anyone who has questions about the training is asked to contact the Cherry Point communication strategy and Operations office at (252) 466-4241, or at cherrypoint@usmc.mil

