Maintenance employee accused of bringing gun on school property

Robert White
Robert White(Pasquotank Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school system employee is accused of bringing a weapon onto school property.

Robert White has been charged with misdemeanor gun on school property after Pasquotank County deputies say they saw a semi-automatic pistol in his vehicle which was parked at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools bus garage.

Deputies say the gun was seen sitting in plain view on the passenger seat around 9:00 a.m.

White is a school maintenance employee, and deputies say he was charged with a misdemeanor because he worked for the school system. WITN has reached out to the school system to get the status of White’s job this afternoon.

The man was jailed on a $2,5000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

