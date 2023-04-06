Maintenance employee accused of bringing gun on school property

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school system employee is accused of bringing a weapon onto school property.

Robert White has been charged with misdemeanor gun on school property after Pasquotank County deputies say they saw a semi-automatic pistol in his vehicle which was parked at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools bus garage.

Deputies say the gun was seen sitting in plain view on the passenger seat around 9:00 a.m.

White is a school maintenance employee, and deputies say he was charged with a misdemeanor because he worked for the school system. WITN has reached out to the school system to get the status of White’s job this afternoon.

The man was jailed on a $2,5000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.