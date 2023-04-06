Lenoir County holds Special Olympics at Kinston High School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -It was an exciting day at Kinston High School with the return of an event for the first time in years due to Covid.

The Lenoir County Special Olympics was held at the football field and participants of all ages took part in different events such as cornhole, track events, wheelchair races, and others.

More than 500 competitors and numerous volunteers helped out.

Officials say this was the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Georgia Maready, exceptional children program coordinator says, “This is a special day to them. Some of them may not typically participate in a field day but this is a day just for them and all of the activities they can participate in and have fun.”

Participants were also able to have their faces painted and a DJ was playing their favorite tunes.

