Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Lenoir County holds Special Olympics at Kinston High School

Lenoir County holds first Special Olympics since 2019.
Lenoir County holds first Special Olympics since 2019.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -It was an exciting day at Kinston High School with the return of an event for the first time in years due to Covid.

The Lenoir County Special Olympics was held at the football field and participants of all ages took part in different events such as cornhole, track events, wheelchair races, and others.

More than 500 competitors and numerous volunteers helped out.

Officials say this was the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Georgia Maready, exceptional children program coordinator says, “This is a special day to them. Some of them may not typically participate in a field day but this is a day just for them and all of the activities they can participate in and have fun.”

Participants were also able to have their faces painted and a DJ was playing their favorite tunes.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
Police said this man stole a package from an apartment.
DING DONG: Doorbell camera catches Greenville porch pirate
Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man
Joshua Boyd
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage

Latest News

A donate life flag is raised at ECU Health.
ECU Health honors organ donors and recipients
An Ocean Isle Beach Rescue vehicle sits on the beach on March 5, 2023.
Ocean rescue officials expect a busy beach season along NC coast
NEW INFO: SBI assisting in Bertie County homicide probe
State Senator Jim Perry (R) State Senator Kandie Smith (D)
ENC lawmakers react to Rep. Tricia Cotham switching political parties