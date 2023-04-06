Advertise With Us
Greenville man charged in drug death of 4-year-old Beaufort County girl

Chrishaun Carter
Chrishaun Carter(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested for last summer’s overdose death of a child in Beaufort County.

Chrishaun Carter was taken into custody on Monday and charged with felony death by distribution.

Deputies say back on August 16th, they were called to an unresponsive four-year-old at a home on 7th Street in Aurora.

An autopsy released last month said the child died from fentanyl toxicity.

An obituary said four-year-old Wynter Roberson who lived on 7th Street died on that same day.

Carter was jailed on an $80,000 secured bond.

