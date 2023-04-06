Georgia man charged with murder of elderly Aulander woman, stabbing of caregiver

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Georgia man has been charged with February’s murder of an elderly woman and the stabbing of her caregiver.

Robert Reid is charged with first degree murder, first degree forcible rape, attempted first degree murder, two counts of first degree kidnapping as well as other felony charges.

Bertie County deputies say 80-year-old Lan Rawls was stabbed back on February 20th at her home on Commerce Street in Aulander. Critically wounded was 62-year-old Rochelle Harrell, the woman’s caregiver.

Deputies say after an extensive investigation with the SBI they were able to identify the Covington, Georgia man as a suspect.

Reid remains in Georgia awaiting his transfer back to North Carolina to face the charges.

