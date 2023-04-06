Advertise With Us
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot increases to $414 million

(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in the East have the chance to win it big with a $414 million Mega Millions drawing on Friday.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said that one lucky winner can have the chance to win the $414 million jackpot as an annuity or $221 million in cash.

The last winning draw was Jan. 31 in Massachusetts, which set the record for number of jackpots won in January at four.

“Seeing four Mega Millions jackpots won in one month just goes to show a life-changing jackpot win can happen at any time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Just remember it only takes one $2 ticket to win so play smart and good luck on Friday.”

There is one jackpot ticket, but there are 23,000 other tickets with smaller prizes.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

