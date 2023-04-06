Advertise With Us
ECU Health honors organ donors and recipients

A donate life flag is raised at ECU Health.
A donate life flag is raised at ECU Health.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville held a special event Wednesday to promote the mission of giving life through organ donation.

People gathered to listen to guest speakers at the Pause to Give Life event held outside of the ECU Health Medical Center.

It was held to recognize and promote organ, eye, and tissue donations during Donate Life Month.

A Donate Life flag was raised followed by 30 seconds of silence to honor donors and their families.

Darice Fonville helped save her mother’s life through organ donation. She says, “If you have something to give and can help a family. If you can give someone more years with someone they love, it will come back to you. If you put out that energy and kindness it will come back to you tenfold.”

An average of 80 to 100 donor transplants are performed at ECU Health Medical Center every year.

