ECU baseball series finale with UCF will be played at noon on Friday
Original weekend schedule altered by weather
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball weekend series with UCF has now been set to include the series finale on Friday at noon. Moved up from the original 6 PM start.
The Pirates and Knights will also play a doubleheader Thursday afternoon starting at 2 PM.
Originally the series was a Thursday, Friday, and Saturday schedule.
