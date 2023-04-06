Advertise With Us
ECU baseball series finale with UCF will be played at noon on Friday

Original weekend schedule altered by weather
ECU Pirates
ECU Pirates(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball weekend series with UCF has now been set to include the series finale on Friday at noon. Moved up from the original 6 PM start.

The Pirates and Knights will also play a doubleheader Thursday afternoon starting at 2 PM.

Originally the series was a Thursday, Friday, and Saturday schedule.

