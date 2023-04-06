Down East Wood Ducks open new season on Thursday with new manager, new players eager to have a big year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Minor League Baseball season gets underway for the Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday night with the first pitch scheduled for 7 PM. The Texas Rangers low A affiliate is ready to kick off another season in Kinston.

“We got a sneak peek last night they played the University of Mount Olive,” says Wood Ducks General Manager Jon Clemmons, “Started out a little slow but the bats came alive. I feel pretty confident the guys will be ready to play.”

A new year with a new manager for the Wood Ducks as Carlos Maldonado returns to the team. He was part of the organization in 2018 and explains his approach.

“I like to obviously let them play, let them have fun,” says Maldonado, “But at the same time developing and making sure they are playing the right way.”

A new collective bargaining agreement means bigger paychecks for the Wood Ducks.

“Obviously you come to the field every day and you play as hard as you can,” says Down East catcher Ian Moller, “Feels a little better when you get paid a little more. So, we’re super excited about that and we feel like we earned it.”

Regardless of pay, opening day is always an exciting time. Especially for some of the new faces. The returning players help to keep them on an even keel.

“I had some great role models when I came here last year, a lot of older guys,” says Down East pitcher Dylan MacLean, “So, just try to follow in their footsteps and show all the guys who it’s their first year like how things work at a full season affiliate. What we do on a day-to-day basis.”

“Have fun you know you got to enjoy it,” says Down East catcher Tucker Mitchell, “A lot of people don’t get to put on the uniform and just stay true to yourself. You are here for a reason and you gotta play like it.”

One of the new guys is opening day starter, Brock Porter. He is straight out of high school from Michigan and is eager to show his stuff right away.

“Feeling pumped I can’t wait to just go out there and give it my all. Be with this group of guys. I can’t wait to go out there and pitch for the wood duck nation,” says Porter, “I’m excited. It’s a new opportunity for me but going out my first year I am just going to have fun.”

