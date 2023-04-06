D.H. Conley baseball tops rival J.H. Rose

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rivalry night in Greenville as the 37th ranked D.H. Conley baseball team built up a big lead and hung on late to beat J.H. Rose 8-6.

Conley took a big lead in the early to middle innings as they got up 6-0. Luke Lambert and Mason Tyre both hit solo homers. Jacob Scott and Riley Williams both had 2-run doubles. Williams pitched well and left with a good lead.

The Vikings would carry an 8-2 lead into the bottom of the 7th. Andrew Wallen hit a solo shot to get things going. They scored a few runs on infield hits and errors and all of a sudden it was 8-6. Rose got the winning run to the plate with two outs.

Aaron Holley was able to close the door and the Vikings get their biggest win of the season.

“This night and West Carteret are the only two nights we have played well all year. The rest we have kind of walked through the motions or gone through the motions. Tonight we had energy for the first time in about a month,” says D.H. Conley head coach Jason Mills, “It’s nothing we can teach or coaches can teach it has to be internal with themselves. If we can do that we can make some damage.”

