Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

D.H. Conley baseball tops rival J.H. Rose

#37 Conley 8, #2 Rose 6
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rivalry night in Greenville as the 37th ranked D.H. Conley baseball team built up a big lead and hung on late to beat J.H. Rose 8-6.

Conley took a big lead in the early to middle innings as they got up 6-0. Luke Lambert and Mason Tyre both hit solo homers. Jacob Scott and Riley Williams both had 2-run doubles. Williams pitched well and left with a good lead.

The Vikings would carry an 8-2 lead into the bottom of the 7th. Andrew Wallen hit a solo shot to get things going. They scored a few runs on infield hits and errors and all of a sudden it was 8-6. Rose got the winning run to the plate with two outs.

Aaron Holley was able to close the door and the Vikings get their biggest win of the season.

“This night and West Carteret are the only two nights we have played well all year. The rest we have kind of walked through the motions or gone through the motions. Tonight we had energy for the first time in about a month,” says D.H. Conley head coach Jason Mills, “It’s nothing we can teach or coaches can teach it has to be internal with themselves. If we can do that we can make some damage.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Joshua Boyd
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
Crime scene tape is up around this home on Governor's Road.
NEW INFO: SBI assisting in Bertie County homicide probe
Police said this man stole a package from an apartment.
DING DONG: Doorbell camera catches Greenville porch pirate

Latest News

D.H. Conley baseball tops rival J.H. Rose
D.H. Conley baseball tops rival J.H. Rose
WITN WOOD DUCKS
Maldonado takes over as Down East Wood Ducks manager. Season opens Thursday.
Down East Wood Ducks open new season on Thursday with new manager, new players eager to have a big year
ECU baseball series with UCF moved up, Pigskin Pig-Out Party cancelled, Spring Game still on