Daughter of Bertie County murder victim asks public’s assistance in search for killer

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The daughter of a Bertie County man who was shot and killed, is asking the public to help find her father’s killer.

A Tuesday night phone call changed Kimberly Mobley’s life forever.

“I got a call from my mother and she was distraught,” Mobley said. “I asked what’s going on? What’s going on? What’s wrong? They said they shot him. I said they shot who? She said your dad,” Mobley said.

Mobley says she was just on the phone with her father, 68-year-old Ricky Gilliam, 20 minutes before he was shot.

According to his wife, Gilliam answered the front door of his home, and someone shot him several times.

His daughter tells WITN he had no enemies.

“He was a man of very few words but he had a heart of gold. He was everything,” Mobley said. “Everything a dad should be. He was a listening ear. He was my best friend.”

According to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:40 Tuesday night, they were called to a home on Governors Road for a man being shot.

Deputies tried to give the 68-year-old CPR, but he died a short time later.

Mobley tells us her father had just retired and was enjoying biking and spending time with his grandkids.

“We are pleading. We are begging. If you know something, you can go to the police you can come to me. Just let us know. If you have any tips please let me know. I will relay the tip to the police if you don’t want to. I just want justice to be served for my father because he didn’t deserve this,” Mobley said.

The family will host a vigil at the home where Gilliam was shot on Friday at 7:00 pm off of Governors Road. It is open to the public.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

