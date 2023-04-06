Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Daughter of Bertie County murder victim asks public’s assistance in search for killer

Daughter of Bertie County murder victim asks public’s assistance in search for killer
By Justin Lundy
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The daughter of a Bertie County man who was shot and killed, is asking the public to help find her father’s killer.

A Tuesday night phone call changed Kimberly Mobley’s life forever.

“I got a call from my mother and she was distraught,” Mobley said. “I asked what’s going on? What’s going on? What’s wrong? They said they shot him. I said they shot who? She said your dad,” Mobley said.

Mobley says she was just on the phone with her father, 68-year-old Ricky Gilliam, 20 minutes before he was shot.

According to his wife, Gilliam answered the front door of his home, and someone shot him several times.

His daughter tells WITN he had no enemies.

“He was a man of very few words but he had a heart of gold. He was everything,” Mobley said. “Everything a dad should be. He was a listening ear. He was my best friend.”

According to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:40 Tuesday night, they were called to a home on Governors Road for a man being shot.

Deputies tried to give the 68-year-old CPR, but he died a short time later.

Mobley tells us her father had just retired and was enjoying biking and spending time with his grandkids.

“We are pleading. We are begging. If you know something, you can go to the police you can come to me. Just let us know. If you have any tips please let me know. I will relay the tip to the police if you don’t want to. I just want justice to be served for my father because he didn’t deserve this,” Mobley said.

The family will host a vigil at the home where Gilliam was shot on Friday at 7:00 pm off of Governors Road. It is open to the public.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Boyd
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage
A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Hyman, Bell, Kirkpatrick
Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
A bullet hole can be seen in the side of a mobile home in Pitt County following a shooting...
Deputies investigating two people shot at Pitt County mobile home park

Latest News

Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Police: Suspect shot 2 hostages, killing 1, after wounding officer
Leo Arthur
Washington man charged with cruelty to animals
New Life Christian Academy students in Rocky Mount charged with making threats
The Washington Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing child. Justice...
MISSING: Washington police seek help to find child