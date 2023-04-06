Bonner Pier closes for parking lot improvements next week

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - The Bonner Pier will close Tuesday and Wednesday for work to be done on the parking lot.

This work will be done to place permanent parking markings on the pier’s parking lot.

According to the Department of Transportation, the pier and parking lot will close Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m. Work will begin that next day, Tuesday, and continue into Wednesday. It will reopen after all work is completed.

The DOT says the schedule can change depending on the weather or equipment conditions.

