Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Beaufort County deputies searching for shooting suspect

Grays Road shooting
Grays Road shooting(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies are asking for your help in identifying a shooting suspect.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 10:20 p.m. on Gray Road outside of Chocowinity.

The person shot was taken to ECU Health Medical Center and deputies said they are expected to recover.

Deputies released a picture from a security camera Thursday afternoon.

If you know who the person is in the photo, you should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-0101 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Boyd
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage
A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Hyman, Bell, Kirkpatrick
Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler and Wet Weather on the Way
Robert Reid | Lan Rawls
Georgia man charged with murder of elderly Aulander woman, stabbing of caregiver
Chrishaun Carter
Greenville man charged in drug death of 4-year-old Beaufort County girl
ECU Health honors organ donors and recipients
ECU Health honors organ donors and recipients