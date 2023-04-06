Beaufort County deputies searching for shooting suspect

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies are asking for your help in identifying a shooting suspect.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 10:20 p.m. on Gray Road outside of Chocowinity.

The person shot was taken to ECU Health Medical Center and deputies said they are expected to recover.

Deputies released a picture from a security camera Thursday afternoon.

If you know who the person is in the photo, you should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-0101 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.