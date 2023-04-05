Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warm Weather Before Rain This Weekend

Near Record Highs for a Couple Days Before Rain This Weekend
WITN First Alert Forecast 4-4-2023
By Zach Holder
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No rain tonight but you may run into fog as you head out the door in the morning. Some of the fog could be dense along the coast, sounds, and wide rivers. We’ll start the day in the 60s and quickly reach the 80s by noon. Highs will be within a few degrees of record highs by the afternoon. We’ll get close again on Thursday. Right now, we’re expected to fall just shy of the records.

A late week cold front will bring an end to the warmer air while bringing good rain chances to eastern NC as well. The front will move in Thursday night bringing a good chance of rain, along with an isolated thunderstorm. The front will likely stall out over the area Friday and Saturday with periods of rain likely both days. Eventually, the rain shifts south of the area but that may not happen fully until late Sunday. Highs will fall to the upper 50s on both Friday and Saturday. Some may get stuck in the 40s, especially on Saturday. Where these fronts stall is hard to predict so expect the forecast to change for the weekend, especially Sunday.

Some data keeps rain chances into early next week. Be sure to download the WITN Weather App for the latest video updates.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

