Zach’s First Alert Forecast: One More Warm Day Before a Chilly Rain Arrives

One or Two Loud Storms Possible Thursday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
By Zach Holder
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve got one more warm day expected this week after a border-line hot Wednesday! Temperatures may be a few degrees lower Thursday as clouds increase. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts! Changes are coming.

A few spotty showers may get Thursday afternoon. We could even see a few strong storms along and west of I-95 Thursday evening. Any hail or wind has a very low chance of occurring for us. Rain starts to increase into Friday, but it could take a while to spread across all of Eastern NC. Coastal areas may be the last to see rain leading to a little bit of a drier Friday. We all see cooler temperatures. We’ll hit our highs before sunrise Friday and fall into the 50s by the afternoon. Once we hit the 40s, we’ll stay there for most of Saturday as rain continues. Saturday and Saturday night still look the wettest for everyone. Rain is expected to linger along the Crystal Coast and surrounding inland areas on Easter morning while others stay mostly dry.

Next week looks quiet with slowly warming temperatures.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

