Washington police seeking help locating missing teen

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Washington police are hoping you’ll be able to help them locate a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Mechella Kamari Woolard, was last seen at approximately 5:10 p.m. today in the 600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Washington.

Police say Woolard is 5′5″, 241 pounds, has brown eyes, and long braided black hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black Nike joggers and white bubble sandals.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mechells is asked to contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

