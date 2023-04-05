Advertise With Us
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage

School threats
School threats(MGN / Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school employee in Beaufort County is accused of threatening to shoot and kill numerous employees at the school system’s bus garage.

WITN has learned that Joshua Boyd was arrested last Friday, though the charges are just coming to light today after we received a tip.

The 39-year-old Boyd was charged with making a threat of mass violence on education property.

His arrest warrant said it happened on Thursday.

School Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman said Boyd is not allowed on any school property and is not working at this time. He said Boyd has worked in the transportation department for at least the past five years and has not been fired at this point.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, deputies say the threat was made to a third party in a text message. They say no threats were directed to any student or school campus.

Boyd was jailed on a $10,000 secured bond and has a court date on Thursday.

