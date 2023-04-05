Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Trump campaign selling T-shirt with fake mug shot

Former President Trump's 2024 election campaign is fundraising with a T-shirt showing a fake...
Former President Trump's 2024 election campaign is fundraising with a T-shirt showing a fake booking photo of the former president.(Donald Trump campaign website)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump reportedly did not have his mug shot taken Tuesday, but his 2024 election campaign is now selling an “Official Trump Mugshot T-Shirt.”

His campaign tweeted a picture of the shirt Tuesday afternoon, around the time Trump surrendered to authorities in New York City and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The shirt shows a fake booking photo of the former president with a letter board. The words “NOT GUILTY” appear beneath the picture.

The historic surrender and criminal court arraignment of former President Donald Trump takes place in Manhattan Tuesday. (Source: CNN, WABC, WCBS, POOL)

The numbers 45-47 appear on the letter board, presumably indicating Trump’s status as the 45th U.S. president and his current campaign to become the 47th.

Trump is shown standing at 6 feet, 5 inches, though his doctor is reported to have listed him at 6 feet, 3 inches.

Trump was fingerprinted Tuesday, but police didn’t take his mug shot, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, citing “a person familiar with events.”

The Trump campaign website says the price of the shirt is $36.

Trump’s campaign claims he’s raised $7 million since the news of his indictment broke Thursday, according to Forbes magazine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Demetrius Barrett
Deputies say convicted felon found with stolen gun & drugs
Christina Koch: Her lifelong dream of going to space began along the NC coast
Astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville named to next moon mission
Deputy Tony Ebron
Northampton County deputy dies suddenly

Latest News

Some NC Lawmakers propose new act that requires medical condition training
North Carolina Lawmakers push for a new act requiring more medical condition training in NC schools
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
Biden says tech companies must ensure AI products are safe
Mechella Kamari Woolard
Washington police seeking help locating missing teen
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district...
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces s
Habitat for humanity looking for pick up volunteers.
Craven County non-profit that helps with home ownership is asking for some help