Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after a year-long drug trafficking investigation in Kinston.
Kinston police say the investigation ended with a raid in the 1100 block of West Washington Avenue with ATF agents on Monday.
Corey Hyman was arrested after a federal indictment for trafficking in cocaine.
David Bell, 41, and Shammielle Kilpatrick, 32, were found on the property. Bell was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and marijuana, while Kilpatrick was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.
Bell and Kilpatrick were placed in the Lenoir County jail while Hyman was taken into federal custody for his charges.
