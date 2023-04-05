Three charged after drug raid in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after a year-long drug trafficking investigation in Kinston.

Kinston police say the investigation ended with a raid in the 1100 block of West Washington Avenue with ATF agents on Monday.

Corey Hyman was arrested after a federal indictment for trafficking in cocaine.

David Bell, 41, and Shammielle Kilpatrick, 32, were found on the property. Bell was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and marijuana, while Kilpatrick was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

Bell and Kilpatrick were placed in the Lenoir County jail while Hyman was taken into federal custody for his charges.

