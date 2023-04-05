Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teacher of the Week: Rhiley Marshburn

Marshburn says she lives in Pink Hill with her husband, Brandon, and dog, Thor. She is thrilled...
Marshburn says she lives in Pink Hill with her husband, Brandon, and dog, Thor. She is thrilled to be teaching back in her home town.(Rhiley Marshburn)
By Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Meet East Duplin High School teacher Riley Marshburn.

Marshburn was a student at the high school herself before attending East Carolina University for a degree in business administration and a master’s from Mount Olive.

She was born and raised in the Pink Hill community and is thrilled to be teaching American History and Personal Finance to mainly 11th and 12th graders. Marshburn said she couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.

According to her student nomination, “Mrs.Marshburn is the greatest history teacher and she makes it so much fun.”

One of the things she enjoys most about teaching is making a difference for her students and helping to prepare them for life after graduation.

Marshburn says she lives in Pink Hill with her husband, Brandon, and dog, Thor. She loves to read and go to the beach in her free time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man
Police said this man stole a package from an apartment.
DING DONG: Doorbell camera catches Greenville porch pirate
FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks...
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt
Wesley Cepavicius, Alan Randolph
Greenville men charged with Pitt County break-in
Pamlico County Sheriff's Office looking for this man.
Pamlico County deputies asking for the public’s help

Latest News

Power troubles fixed at New Bern High School
Pitt County fourth graders tackle The Litter Challenge
WITN News Director Clayton Bauman meets with students at Graham A. Barden Elementary School fo...
Graham A. Barden elementary students learn about future careers
School Nutrition Association statewide award winners Danelle Smith, left in center, and Norma...
Lenoir County Schools staff recognized for child nutrition efforts