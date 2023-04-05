Teacher of the Week: Rhiley Marshburn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Meet East Duplin High School teacher Riley Marshburn.

Marshburn was a student at the high school herself before attending East Carolina University for a degree in business administration and a master’s from Mount Olive.

She was born and raised in the Pink Hill community and is thrilled to be teaching American History and Personal Finance to mainly 11th and 12th graders. Marshburn said she couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.

According to her student nomination, “Mrs.Marshburn is the greatest history teacher and she makes it so much fun.”

One of the things she enjoys most about teaching is making a difference for her students and helping to prepare them for life after graduation.

Marshburn says she lives in Pink Hill with her husband, Brandon, and dog, Thor. She loves to read and go to the beach in her free time.

