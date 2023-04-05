Sports Spotlight: JP-II senior soccer star Kat Stanley attacking challenges with positivity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - From changing schools in the middle of high school to a senior captain on the girls soccer team John Paul the Second’s Kat Stanley has always found the positives. We feature the Saints star in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I love to challenge myself because you never get better staying in your comfort zone,” says Stanley.

John Paul the Second senior Kat Stanley is no stranger to taking on challenges. She transferred to the school before her junior year.

“I came from the Greenfield School in Wilson. Coming from there we won the state championship when I was a sophomore when I was there,” says Kat, “Coming here was kind of a new experience for me. I came from a team that was really successful to a team that I knew I could build up and bring who I am. Build it as a player. Being here I have loved every second of it.”

The coaches say Kat has made a huge impact. They are 9-2 so far, she scored the golden goal Monday night to beat rival Parrott Academy.

“I couldn’t have done what I did without my team,” says Stanley, “Yes, I was the last to touch the ball but if it hadn’t been for all of us pulling together for 90 minutes to get the job done, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

The Saints are having one of the program’s best seasons and Stanley’s leadership is at the center of it.

“She is like having an extra coach on the team,” Saints assistant coach Peter Geiger, “She really sees the game well. Coaches up the other girls. Very positive and encouraging. Helps to build that team spirit.”

Stanley’s leadership partly comes from her mom, who is the principal at John Paul the Second.

“There’s not a lot of people that get to go to school with their mom,” says Kat, “Really trying to enjoy the moments we’ve had together. She’s here and her being here doesn’t take away who I am as a student. Have her support and I get to be like ‘Hey Mom!’ Walking down the hallway.”

Part of her being a coach on the field comes from playing in the Elite Clubs National League. Traveling around the country to play top level opponents.

“Some girls here have never played the sport before it’s their first year,” says Stanley, “I can kind of teach them what I know, and they can go through and learn what I learned, and they can have ah-hah moments like I had.”

Kat is committed to take her play and challenge herself in division one soccer at Virginia Military Institute. A challenge she is ready for on and off the field.

“College soccer has been a dream of mine. Getting and going to the next level. I can’t wait to get up there to push myself for more challenges,” says Kat, “Any cadet on campus had to do ROTC. You can do any of them. You can decide after the four years to commission or not commission but you have to do ROTC while you are there.”

