Second 17-year-old charged with killing Kinston teen last month

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second Kinston teenager has been charged with the murder of another teen that happened last month, while a woman is jailed for being an accessory.

Jayden Ellis was shot and killed back on March 18th after police say he was connected to several crimes the night before. That included the theft of a car on West Vernon Avenue and a home break-in on Hyman Avenue.

This makes the second 17-year-old charged with his murder and the motor vehicle theft. Police said they found a wallet and cell phone taken from the stolen car on Ellis after he was shot at the old Teacher’s Memorial School on Marcella Drive. The other 17-year-old was arrested a couple of weeks ago.

Both teens are in a juvenile detention facility, police said.

Also charged on Tuesday was Lanesha Lawrence. The 41-year-old woman was arrested for accessory after the fact for murder and obstruction of justice.

Kinston police say more arrests in the murder are expected.

