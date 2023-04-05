Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Second 17-year-old charged with killing Kinston teen last month

Police said Jayden Ellis took part in two crimes before he was murdered.
Police said Jayden Ellis took part in two crimes before he was murdered.(Kinston police/Family photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second Kinston teenager has been charged with the murder of another teen that happened last month, while a woman is jailed for being an accessory.

Jayden Ellis was shot and killed back on March 18th after police say he was connected to several crimes the night before. That included the theft of a car on West Vernon Avenue and a home break-in on Hyman Avenue.

This makes the second 17-year-old charged with his murder and the motor vehicle theft. Police said they found a wallet and cell phone taken from the stolen car on Ellis after he was shot at the old Teacher’s Memorial School on Marcella Drive. The other 17-year-old was arrested a couple of weeks ago.

Both teens are in a juvenile detention facility, police said.

Also charged on Tuesday was Lanesha Lawrence. The 41-year-old woman was arrested for accessory after the fact for murder and obstruction of justice.

Kinston police say more arrests in the murder are expected.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoinne Roberts
Deputies: Shots fired call turns into drug arrest of Eastern Carolina man
Police said this man stole a package from an apartment.
DING DONG: Doorbell camera catches Greenville porch pirate
Wesley Cepavicius, Alan Randolph
Greenville men charged with Pitt County break-in
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks...
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt

Latest News

Howard was named the Ayden Town Manager. He will begin his role May 5.
Ayden names a new town manager
Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina
Children’s Advocacy Center of NC brings awareness to Child Abuse Prevention
A Democrat in the North Carolina state House switched to the Republican Party on Wednesday,...
Party switch gives GOP veto-proof control in General Assembly
Craven County Sheriff's Office was assisted by bear after men were eluding arrest.
Eastern Carolina K9 unit helps track a man and woman on the run