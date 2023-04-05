Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm, Balmy 80s and Sunshine Expected

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Good afternoon Eastern NC, a warm and sultry day is likely for the area as high pressure move offshore. The transition offshore will help to position southerly breezes over parts of Eastern NC.

As the sun begins to radiate the ground, convectional heating along with sinking air, will help to soar temperatures into the 80s. It’s important to note that this warm airmass also contains a lot of moisture, so it is possible that we could see a few passing clouds across the area heading to the afternoon. Depending on how much cloud cover we will see, it could limit the max heating of the temperatures during the day.

For towns along the Crystal Coast, morning sea fog and oceanic temperatures may influence mid to upper 70s. Further inland near the I-40 and I-95 corridor, cloud cover is looking to be sporadic to scattered and surface heating could send temperatures into the mid 80s.

A late week cold front will bring an end to the warmer air while bringing good rain chances to eastern NC as well. The front will move in Thursday night bringing a good chance of rain, along with an isolated thunderstorm. The front will likely stall out over the area Friday and Saturday with periods of rain likely both days. Eventually, the rain shifts south of the area but that may not happen fully until late Sunday. Highs will fall to the upper 50s on both Friday and Saturday. Some may get stuck in the 40s, especially on Saturday. Where these fronts stall is hard to predict so expect the forecast to change for the weekend, especially Sunday.

Some data keeps rain chances into early next week. Be sure to download the WITN Weather App for the latest video updates.

