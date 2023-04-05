Advertise With Us
Retired firefighter pulls 2 children, puppy from explosive house fire

Fire officials say a Phoenix-area home suffered major damage in an explosive fire.
Fire officials say a Phoenix-area home suffered major damage in an explosive fire.(Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A retired firefighter is being called a hero after saving two children from an explosive house fire in the Phoenix area Wednesday morning.

KPHO reports that Dana Lambert spotted smoke in the area while he was driving home from the gym. He ended up finding the house where firefighters were working to rescue two girls and their puppy.

Fire crews said they were battling heavy smoke and flames coming from the patio and backyard areas of the home when they arrived.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the team learned that it was a gas-fed fire with accelerants making it more difficult to put out. A hazmat unit was also dispatched to secure the gas line.

Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire reported that several propane tanks stored in the backyard had also exploded.

Lambert said he heard the girls screaming and crying in their bedroom. He climbed through a window to help get them out along with their dog.

“You don’t think about it; you assume the risk, you go in and you pull the kids out,” Lambert said.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the house fire with the cause of the blaze remaining under investigation.

Witnesses said they believed the family worked in party rentals. The girls’ parents were not home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

