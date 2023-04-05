North Carolina Lawmakers push for a new act requiring more medical condition training in NC schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several years after the unexpected death of a North Carolina athlete during a high school cross country meet, some state lawmakers are proposing an act to encourage schools to have proper medical condition action plans in the case of an emergency.

“As a mother that sent my child to school every day, I was so afraid and I waited for that phone call to tell me that my son was having a seizure and as a parent, you’re not sure how your child will react to that because that could be the seizure that takes your child’s life,” says Amber Echerd, NC Epilepsy Association Vice President.

Echerd, a mother of an epileptic son says she knows what it’s like to send her child to school without the security of knowing they’re in proper hands. Now North Carolina lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are taking action.

“Really what we’re trying to do is make sure that the State Board of Education has a statewide framework to train school employees to deal with students who have a variety of issues so this would pertain to more than just epilepsy and what we found out is that there’s not a statewide standard for training,” says NC Republican State Representative, Jon Hardister.

The act comes just a few years after Noth Carolina high school student Samantha Rose Davis died during a cross-country meet while seizing without the proper care to assist her.

The Samantha Rose Davis Act is already ready being honored in her memory by one county here in the East.

Craven County Schools District Lead Nurse, Luanne Mack says, “We have a diverse amount of chronic illnesses in our school system and seizures are one of those. Seizures can be very unpredictable and we are very prepared.”

Mack says they already operate under what the Samantha Rose Davis Act proposes.

“We have annual training requirements at the beginning of the school year for all employees with Craven County Schools. We also have a registered nurse at all of our schools and every school has trained backup staff in their schools for any type of emergency that may occur which includes seizure, diabetes emergency, asthma emergency, allergy emergencies.”

Mack also says there are first responders and CPR, AED trained employees on hand... thus, ensuring every parent that their child is in proper hands.

“So our parents who have kids who go to school with epilepsy can take a deep breath and kind of relax and say ‘okay, we’re safe with sending our kid to school,” Echerd told WITN.

Echerd says the work shouldn’t stop there. “For us, we want everyone to get trained and to know how to recognize a seizure, to know what to do during that seizure so hopefully, we don’t lose any more of our young children to this.”

The Samantha Rose Davis Act is primarily sponsored by four North Carolina lawmakers, one of whom is Representative Keith Kidwell who serves District 79 that includes Dare, Hyde, Pamlico, and Beaufort Counties here in the East.

