North Carolina House state budget proposal gets initial OK

NC Legislature
NC Legislature(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The North Carolina House has given its initial approval to a Republican-backed budget measure that would fund the state government for the next two years.

The chamber voted on Wednesday for the measure, which attempts to address inflation and job vacancies with pay raises and spends billions on infrastructure and mental health.

One more affirmative vote is needed Thursday. Then Senate GOP budget writers will work on their own proposal.

The two chambers ultimately will work out a final bill to present to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

He criticized the House measure this week in part because it doesn’t fully fund a court plan to address public education inequities.

