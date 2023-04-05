The National Weather Service visits WITN’s First Alert Weather Team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service stops by WITN’s First Alert Weather Team on Wednesday.

David Glenn, Erik Heden and Ryan Ellis came up from the NWS’s Newport/Morehead City office to meet with our Zach Holder, Jim Howard, Charlie Ironmongar, Russell James and Natalie Parsons.

This was the first time since COVID-19 that the National Weather Service was able to do visits with its local weather partners throughout Eastern North Carolina.

NWS and our First Alert Weather Team chatted about continuing to work together in the future and community outreach.

The National Weather Service also wants to let you know about The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network or also known as “CoCoRaHS” for short.

It’s a program that North Carolina has been a part of since 2007 that’s described as “a growing national network of home-based and amateur weather spotters.”

CoCoRaHS captures high-impact precipitation events all across Eastern North Carolina particularly for winter storms, tropical storms, severe weather and hurricanes.

The network is currently looking for new volunteers based in North Carolina and for more information please CLICK HERE.

Also be sure to follow the North Carolina CoCoRaHS on Facebook and Twitter.

